UBS Group Increases Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 465.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from 430.00 to 465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.80.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.68 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

