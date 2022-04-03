UBS Group Cuts Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 4,250 ($55.67) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,792.75.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

