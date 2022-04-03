UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €185.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.75.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

