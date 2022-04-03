U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Lowered to $4.50

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 281,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

