U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

