Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.46.
Shares of TYL opened at $443.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.11.
In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
