Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Shares of TYL opened at $443.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.11.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

