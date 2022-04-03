Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.51. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

