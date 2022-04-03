Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.51. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
