Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $70.34

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.34, but opened at $68.52. Tucows shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

The company has a market cap of $750.02 million, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.