Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $46.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

