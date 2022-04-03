Truist Financial Weighs in on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

