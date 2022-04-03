Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

