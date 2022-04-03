Truist Financial Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target to $12.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 482.52% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

