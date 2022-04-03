Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

