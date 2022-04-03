TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

TRU opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

