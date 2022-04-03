Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE TGS opened at $7.07 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

