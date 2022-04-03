Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

