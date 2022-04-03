TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

