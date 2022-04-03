Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.71 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

