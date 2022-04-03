TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of TPIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

