Toro (NYSE:TTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $7,228,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.