TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

