Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

