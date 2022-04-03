Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,650 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 218,104 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tiptree by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

