Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.