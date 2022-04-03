Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

TLYS stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

