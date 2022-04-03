Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $20.93 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

