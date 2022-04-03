Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.