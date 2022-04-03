Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

THNCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

