The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.34 Million

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $494.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the lowest is $479.41 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $460.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.