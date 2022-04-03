The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.