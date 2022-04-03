The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.