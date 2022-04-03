The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 34,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 85,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.