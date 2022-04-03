The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

