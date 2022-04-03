The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research firms have commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SO traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

