The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

