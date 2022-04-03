The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) Declares $0.21 Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTL opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

