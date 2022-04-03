The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

