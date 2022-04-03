The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 185,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $746.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

