The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($53.85) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

FRA FRE opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

