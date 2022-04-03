The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $83.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE:ED opened at $96.11 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

