The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $416.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been given a $416.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.65.

Shares of GS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

