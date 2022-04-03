The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $416.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been given a $416.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.65.
Shares of GS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.