The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $121.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.19 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

