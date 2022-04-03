The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

GAP has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.