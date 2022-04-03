The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 385,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,255. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

