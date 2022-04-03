The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 385,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,255. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
