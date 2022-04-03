The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.