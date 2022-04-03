The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Children’s Place reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

PLCE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

