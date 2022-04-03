The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to post $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

