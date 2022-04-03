The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

NYSE BNS opened at $71.19 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

