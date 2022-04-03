The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $35.67 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.