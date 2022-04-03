The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $141.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

